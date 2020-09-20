'Schitt's Creek' Is Taking A Victory Lap At The Emmys, And We're So Proud

We love this journey for “Schitt’s Creek”!

The beloved sitcom, which racked up a whopping 15 nominations, took home the first seven awards at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards Sunday night ― making history as the first comedy series to win all four acting Emmys in its category in a single year and the first series to win all seven major awards in a single year.

“Schitt’s Creek” was previously nominated for four awards at the 2019 Emmys but was snubbed in all categories.

This year, the Canadian show ― which wrapped its sixth and final season in April ― was the second most-nominated comedy of the year, after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The four “Schitt’s Creek” actors who play the Rose family were all nominated: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Dan Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

All four actors won in their respective categories.

O’Hara led the pack with the first win of the night, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, causing Dan Levy to later tweet that Moira ― O’Hara’s character on the show ― got her Emmy. It marked O’Hara’s first-ever Emmy win for acting.

Eugene Levy collected a statue shortly thereafter, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, with Dan Levy — who is Eugene Levy’s son — beaming and looking teary-eyed behind him as his father accepted the award. Dan Levy then collected the third and fourth awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

After the fourth award went to “Schitt’s Creek,” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped that the night was quickly becoming a “Schitt’s-krieg.”

When Dan Levy won for Outstanding Supporting Actor ― the fifth award of the night ― he quipped that the internet was about to turn on him for the volume of wins.

Annie Murphy rounded out the acting wins, accepting the sixth award of the night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Dan and Eugene Levy accepted the show’s seventh award for the night ― Outstanding Comedy Series ― on behalf of the whole cast.

The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series goes to @danjlevy! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sRR3xu3bHW — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) September 21, 2020

Dan Levy’s myriad awards made him the first person to win an award in all four major disciplines in a single year.

Of the show being virtual this year, Dan Levy told Entertainment Weekly in July that “it obviously feels very ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to get a bunch of award recognitions and not be able to actually go to the awards.”

He added that his ideal Emmys night would be “a dinner party” at his parents’ house in Canada to “celebrate with the people who got the show to this incredible place.”

“It’ll be an intimate affair, one that I think will have a lot of heart, and the proper amount of Canadian humility,” he said at the time.

Luckily, the actor’s dream came to fruition. He and his father joined O’Hara, Murphy, Noah Reid (Patrick Brewer), and Karen Robinson (Ronnie Lee) for an “intimate” Emmys event in Ontario. The group got to celebrate in real time as they kept collecting statues.

and our Roses have arrived! pic.twitter.com/JuFHlsVUZd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

The official “Schitt’s Creek” Twitter account summed up many fans’ feelings toward the wins with this astute message after Murphy collected her award:

giqerjhoiqrjpqoernvpqinrboqj4por5jqpo45hpoqrmbpqlermvqpemvpiqenrgiqnerpiobnqpet — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

SCHITTS CREEK WON ALLLLLL THE #EMMYS IM SO PROUD OMG 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wc8madudQc — *•.♡ 丅 ♡.•* (@MmmEatGlass) September 21, 2020