5 Shows On Netflix That Could Be The Next 'Schitt's Creek'

Underrated comedies you should check out before they become popular.
"Schitt's Creek."
The unlikely rise of “Schitt’s Creek” shows no signs of stopping. Debuting on the little-known American station Pop in 2015, “Schitt’s Creek” went widely unnoticed for its first few seasons. The comedy series, created by father-son duo Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, then began amassing a following after joining Netflix in 2017. This show about a formerly wealthy family who has to leave everything behind to live in a small town ― a show once toiling in obscurity itself ― is now a bonafide hit. Just last week, the show earned its first Emmy recognition with nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series; Lead Actress, Comedy Series and Best Actor, Comedy Series. It took five seasons and a Netflix bump to reach that notoriety.

Shows that join Netflix after debuting on other networks often get such a bump. Last year, the Lifetime show “You” had almost no viewers until it switched to Netflix and became a massive hit.

But what underrated comedy show on Netflix could be next? Below is a list of comedies that similarly air on small or foreign channels before reaching Netflix. All of these shows have future seasons ahead of them, and therefore still have a chance to break through just like “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Derry Girls”

"Derry Girls."
Sum Up: Teenage students at a Catholic secondary school in the town of Derry, Northern Ireland, have to balance the dramas of youth with “The Troubles” ― a historic time of violence between a paramilitary and the state in the students’ hometown during the 1990s. The military conflict plays for laughs, while the students get into their own unrelated hijinks.

Original Channel: Channel 4, United Kingdom

“Schitt’s Creek” Similarity Beyond The Humor: The protagonists in both must juggle their personal lives with the madness of their surroundings.

Trailer:

“Kim’s Convenience”

"Kim's Convenience."
Sum Up: A Korean Canadian family owns and operates a convenience store in Toronto. A wide range of characters pass through the business.

Original Channel: CBC, Canada

“Schitt’s Creek” Similarity Beyond The Humor: Much like “Schitt’s Creek,” the main comedy comes from the relationships between the family members.

Trailer:

“I’m Sorry”

"I'm Sorry"
Sum Up: A mom in Los Angeles juggles parenting responsibilities with a life working in comedy. Her and her husband have myriad adult friends in various states of maturity.

Original Channel: truTV, United States

“Schitt’s Creek” Similarity Beyond The Humor: Many of the jokes come from “foot-in-mouth” situations, in which the protagonists say things that other characters find offensive.

Trailer:

“Workin’ Moms”

"Workin' Moms"
Sum Up: Four mothers meet in a parenting group that they don’t like, and so they form their own mini community. The new friends balance parenting life with contemporary struggles of working underwhelming jobs.

Original Channel: CBC, Canada

“Schitt’s Creek” Similarity Beyond The Humor: Both have a subtle critique of capitalism underlying the situations that the characters find themselves in.

Trailer:

“Toast of London”

"Toast of London"
Sum Up: While dealing with a divorce, a once-successful actor must take on odd jobs to stay afloat in London. His outlandish personality often gets him into trouble. This has been off the air for a few years, but creator and star Matt Berry has said it’s coming back. Berry currently stars in the fantastic “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX.

Original Channel: Channel 4, United Kingdom

“Schitt’s Creek” Similarity Beyond The Humor: The main comedy comes from a “fish out of water” trope, in which the protagonist used to be “great,” but now has to reckon with being something else.

Trailer:

