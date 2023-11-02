‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Johnny Depp Halloween Costume

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire has apologized for dressing up in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard-inspired Halloween costumes with a friend.

Hampshire posted the ill-received costumes on Instagram on Tuesday. The photos, which can be viewed on TMZ, have since been deleted from Hampshire’s account.

In the photos, the actor, who played Stevie Budd on the comedy-drama sitcom, and her friend mimicked outfits Depp and Heard wore during their explosive defamation trial last year.

Hampshire wore a beige pinstripe suit with makeup that copied Depp’s facial hair and tattoos. Her friend recreated one of Heard’s trial outfits, sporting a white button-down, black skirt and black tights.

The actor and her friend also posed with props, including a bottle of wine and fake poop, in the since-deleted snapshots. The wine bottle seemingly referenced Heard’s sexual assault claims against her ex-husband during their six-week court battle.

On Wednesday, Hampshire posted an apology on social media. “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” she began her message.

She continued, “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.”

Hampshire went on to say she is “deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”

“Domestic abuse is never, ever funny,” she added. “These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

Hampshire’s reps did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Last year, a Virginia jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages in his defamation trial against Heard.

Jurors also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in a countersuit against the actor.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, although she did not name her ex-husband in the piece.

Heard later appealed, and the two actors settled in December 2022. Heard paid Depp $1 million.