Mom's Hilarious Video Sums Up How Confusing This School Year Is For Everyone

It’s September 2020, and school is a confusing, headache-inducing mess for parents and teachers across the country. But at least they can still laugh about it.

Dena Blizzard, the comedian and mom behind “One Funny Mother,” released a hilarious and painfully real video about the new school year. Titled “A SIMPLE explanation of our Simple Hybrid Plan!,” the video pokes fun at schools’ mystifying schedules for kids this year.

Highlights include “Art and music will be taught on days divisible by 3”; “Afternoon classes are not 28-minutes long ― they are only 23 minutes long and that is for no reason whatsoever”; “At this point, we are one giant cohort shade of poop”; and “There is an intermission during sixth period for everyone to go outside and scream their head off.”