Multiple Victims In Shooting At Saugus High School In Santa Clarita: Police

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in Southern California, officials told HuffPost.

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. At least six people have been injured, according to multiple reports.

An Asian male suspect in dark clothing is at large, police said.

Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, California, said it received two patients in critical condition and that three others are en route to the facility.

The high school, located about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, is being evacuated and nearby Highlands Elementary and Rosedale Elementary schools are on lockdown as police search for the suspect.

Students were seen on video evacuating the school with their hands in the air, escorted by authorities. In the same video, several people were seen being loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019

Police are urging anyone who lives near Saugus High School to lock their doors, stay inside and call 911 if they see someone who fits the description of the suspect.

Authorities have set up a reunification point for parents and students at Central Park in Santa Clarita, roughly one mile away from the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Andy Campbell and Sara Boboltz contributed reporting.