Bus Driver Who Allegedly Drank On Field Trip Arrested After Liquor Store Trip

A former Green Bay, Wisconsin school bus driver who allegedly drank on a field trip faces a new charge after claims that he went to a liquor store earlier this month.

James Nelson was arrested after he told police he drank beer before driving Lincoln Elementary students back from a trip to the zoo and the Wisconsin State Capitol in April, WLUK-TV reported.

Police said they determined Nelson’s blood alcohol level was .056, above the legal limit – .04 – for operating a commercial motor vehicle, according to the news station.

The former driver, who has since apologized, said he resigned from his company Lamers Bus Lines. The company, however, said he was fired after the arrest.

The former driver now faces a new charge of misdemeanor bail jumping after allegedly “frequenting” a liquor store, a violation of his bond.

The former driver faces a misdemeanor count with a fine of up to $1,100 and up to six months in jail, the news station reported.

His trial is set for Aug. 24.