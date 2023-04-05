Rough Day For Man Driving Stolen School Bus With Dead Deer Inside

A man in York County, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly leading officers on two separate vehicle chases in two counties.

It all began early on Tuesday after Pennsylvania state troopers stopped a BMW with a Florida plate and questioned the driver, Tony Saunders.

Local station WGAL reported that troopers said they could see items in the car Saunders was driving that appeared to be from a nearby convenience store where a theft had been reported. However, Saunders reportedly told police he got the items at a junkyard.

There was also reportedly a dog in the vehicle and a dead deer in the trunk.

Saunders allegedly drove away when troopers asked him to exit the vehicle and turned off his headlights during the chase to avoid detection.

But he reportedly had to leave the BMW when he wasn’t able to maneuver the car over some railroad tracks. He allegedly ran into a heavily wooded area.

Later that morning, local law enforcement agencies were notified that a school bus had been stolen in Abbotsford, according to Carroll Township Police.

Carroll Township Police said officers first spotted the bus at a shopping center parking lot and eventually caught up with it. The driver pulled over briefly but then pulled away and kept driving, police said.

The driver then allegedly led officers on a chase that ended after he abandoned the bus and ran away on foot while stripping off his clothes.

Police apprehended and identified the driver as Saunders, who allegedly admitted he had stolen the school bus after crashing the BMW. He also allegedly claimed he intended to use the dead deer carcass to fertilize his garden.