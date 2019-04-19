WEIRD NEWS

Road Crew Gets Failing Grade After Misspelling 'School' In School Crossing

Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L.

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A road crew in Florida should get an “F″ for spelling.

A motorist on Thursday spotted the error, realizing that workers in Doral had made a mistake when painting the word “school” at a pedestrian crossing in the road. Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L.

WPLG brought it to the city’s attention, and the city tweeted that the private contractor has now corrected its work. It’s not clear how long the mistake was there in plain sight.

