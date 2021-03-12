Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer of New York released a statement calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down.

New York’s two senators, Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, released a joint statement Friday calling for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” they wrote. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Gillibrand join several House Democrats who spoke out in favor of Cuomo’s resignation earlier Friday, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Jerry Nadler.

Cuomo said last week that he was sorry for making women feel uncomfortable but that he never touched anyone inappropriately and will not resign. He confirmed his stance again Friday, stating, “I did not do what has been alleged, period.”

Six women, including former employees of Cuomo, have come forward in recent weeks to accuse the high-powered Democrat of sexual misconduct, with accusations ranging from unwanted touching and kissing and sexually charged conversations.

Schumer and Gillibrand’s statement comes a day after New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced he was authorizing an impeachment investigation into Cuomo. That’s in addition to an investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.