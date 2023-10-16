Schumer, Romney Forced To Take Shelter In Tel Aviv During Hamas Rocket Attack On Israel

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and other U.S. lawmakers on Sunday hid inside a shelter in Tel Aviv during a missile attack from Hamas, according to the New York Democrat, who said the episode emphasizes the need for the U.S. to continue backing Israel.

Schumer and Romney were part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that visited the country amid the current conflict to meet with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they continued to work toward a support package.

Schumer said the incident demonstrates what “Israelis have to go through.”

“We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/wS3kq6xFVJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 15, 2023

In a press conference after the episode, Schumer said the delegation, which also included Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), was having lunch at the hotel when the sirens went off. They were immediately rushed to a shelter, where they stayed put until the coast was clear, he added.

During their trip, the delegation also met with families of victims and hostages.

“When we met them there was not a dry eye in the house,” Schumer said. “It shook me to my core. I think about it all the time.”

The current conflict was triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which saw Palestinian militants storming Israeli border towns and communities, gunning down revelers at a music festival, and kidnapping hundreds of people, including foreign nationals.

Israel responded by relentlessly bombarding Gaza and cutting off the territory’s access to water and other essential supplies temporarily. Israel is reportedly preparing a ground offensive.

This comes as Gaza’s hospitals near a breaking point with medics warning that essential supplies are running out.

The death toll has continued to climb with over 4,150 people dead on both sides and many others injured.

President Joe Biden has warned it would be a “big mistake” for Israel to reoccupy Gaza.

“Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas,” Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes.” “And the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again.”

