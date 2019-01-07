'Enough With The Memes': Schumer Blasts Trump's Game Of Thrones-Style Tweets

President Donald Trump has tweeted yet another dramatic meme à la “Game of Thrones,” and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is fed up.

On Saturday, the commander in chief posted an image of himself hovering over the U.S.-Mexico border against a dark backdrop with the words, “THE WALL IS COMING.”

The words echo the motto of House Stark on “Game of Thrones”: “Winter is coming.”

“Enough with the memes,” Schumer, the Senate minority leader, wrote in response. “Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government.”

Trump’s demands for more than $5 billion to build a border wall sent the federal government spiraling into shutdown mode more than two weeks ago, as Congress failed to agree on a spending bill including the pricey measure.

Schumer has raised strong criticisms of Trump for the shutdown, pushing the president to get the government back up and running despite continuing debate over the spending package. In a tweet Sunday, Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence “had a productive meeting” with representatives for Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Meanwhile the president’s latest meme tweet looks a lot like his November “SANCTIONS ARE COMING” tweet intended as a warning to Iran amid heightening tensions with the U.S.

A poster of the tweet was spotted on Trump’s desk during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, garnering a lot of attention in the media despite not having been remarked upon by anyone present, The New York Times reported.

As fans of the HBO show noted, when it comes to Trump’s wall meme, the “Game of Thrones” reference doesn’t make much sense because (SPOILER ALERT!) Season 7 ended with the wall’s collapse.