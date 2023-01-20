What's Hot

PoliticsGeorge Santosscott kellyhouse science committee

Scientists Welcome 'Astronaut,' 'Nobel Winner' George Santos To House Science Committee

Rep. Bill Foster joked that the New York Republican's "groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers" will be an asset to the group.
Chris D'Angelo

Environment Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.), a former physicist, is relieved that another “scientific” mind — namely, serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) — has joined the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

“As the only recipient of the Wilson Prize for High-Energy Particle Accelerator Physics serving in Congress, it can get lonely. Not anymore!” Foster tweeted Thursday, before roasting his new committee colleague.

“I’m thrilled to be joined on the Science Committee by my Republican colleague Dr. George Santos, winner of not only the Nobel Prize, but also the Fields Medal ― the top prize in Mathematics ― for his groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers,” Foster wrote.

Since being elected to Congress earlier this year, Santos has admitted to fabricating and misrepresenting many aspects of his background, including his work experience and education history. Still, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave him a seat on the science committee, despite Santos having no experience — real or imaginary — in the fields of science, space or technology.

Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, also mockingly congratulated Santos on his appointment.

“Awesome to have former NASA astronaut and moon walker, Representative George Santos @Santos4Congress on the House Science Space and Technology Committee,” tweeted Kelly, whose brother Mark is a Democratic senator for Arizona. “To infinity and beyond!”

Numerous members of Congress, including a growing number of Republicans, have called on Santos to resign amid his mounting scandals. The embattled lawmaker has rejected those calls, saying he’ll step down only if “142 people” ask him to.

