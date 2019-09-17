30 Funny Tweets About Scooby-Doo, From Parents Who Have Questions

Zoinks! Scooby-Doo is now 50 years old!
The first episode of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” premiered on CBS on Sept. 13, 1969. Over the next five decades, the lovable animated dog and his band of mystery-solving friends became bona fide cartoon icons.
Their adventures still entertain kids (and their parents) to this day. In honor of the anniversary week, we’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets from parents about Scooby-Doo.
One of life's greatest mysteries is why Shaggy ate Scooby snacks too.— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) October 18, 2014
How did Scooby & Shaggy always end up in a group alone together? That's some messed up leadership, Freddy.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 28, 2013
How the heck did Scooby Doo & Mystery Inc. solve so many crimes when they thought a guy in a sheet on a unicycle was a real ghost?— The Walking Dad (@RealDMK) April 13, 2013
"And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you pesky kids." -Scooby-Doo villains and parents trying to arrive on time— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) September 26, 2016
My kids learned I can do a good impression of Shaggy from Scooby Doo. Now they won’t let me stop. Goodbye, actual voice, you served me well.— The Daddy Complex (@thedaddycomplex) November 30, 2016
“Like the name ‘Scooby’ wasn’t bad enough.”— The Personification of Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) March 10, 2018
-Scooby-Doo
Me: Looks like the furniture store's closed. Door's locked.— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) April 18, 2014
3yo: I think we should split up.
Me: I think we should cut back on Scooby Doo.
Why is the show called "Scooby-Doo: Where are you?" He's in every episode. They're never looking for him.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 8, 2011
Wait...Shaggy says "zoinks," Velma says "jinkies," Daphne says "jeepers," Scooby says "rikes." What does Fred say?— Barmy Rootstock (@IbecameMyDad) July 17, 2014
Shaggy: Ghost!— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 14, 2014
Fred: You, Scooby, and Velma investigate. Me and Daphne will guard the van.
Shaggy: Why?
Fred: Don’t be a cock block, bro.
You'd think Scooby Doo and the gang would have been more interested in solving the mystery of the ultra-realistic mask manufacturer.— Kelkulus (@kelkulus) December 20, 2012
Introduced my son to Scooby-Doo & now it's all he wants to watch.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 29, 2015
Which is fine. I'm glad he's learning how kids always fuck up your plans.
WRITER: It's called Scooby Doo and they solve mysteries— Floyd (@dafloydsta) September 23, 2015
TV EXEC: Pass
WRITER: They also get high a lot and eat snacks
EXEC: I'm listening
[date]— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) November 1, 2016
HER: no more Scooby Doo imitations
ME: ok
WAITER: today's special is baby octopus
ME: [Shaggy voice] zoinks
HER: I’m done
ME: ruh roh
My daughter said every time she hears Ed Sheeran sing she pictures Shaggy from Scooby Doo and I can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/TVV1ZqbyGI— The Dad (@thedad) July 1, 2019
Scooby Doo taught me that if you smoke enough pot, your dog will talk and help you get snacks.— Floyd (@dafloydsta) October 9, 2014
"-and then call 911. Any questions?"— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) July 22, 2013
"How do I get Scooby Doo on your phone?"
My 'What to do if Daddy gets hurt' talk went well.
Shaggy and Scooby might have out-eaten me at this buffet, but it would have been close.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) July 28, 2013
My kid just politely asked me to speak more quietly because he couldn't hear his "Scooby Doo" episode. There isn't enough beer in the world.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 7, 2015
Wouldn't Scooby Doo and friends be at all skeptical when investigating the paranormal? I mean EVERY time it's someone in disguise.— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 19, 2009
“Scooby-Doo” taught a generation of kids that everyone looks like a monster when you ride around in a windowless van doing mushrooms.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 3, 2014
Of all the Saturday morning cartoon shows about foiled real estate scams, Scooby-Doo was my favorite.— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 11, 2013
Thanks to Scooby Doo my 4 year old's new game is trying to unveil the villain by pulling off my face.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) December 12, 2012
There is something so adorable and depressing about my 2-year old telling me, “You eat like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo”.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) March 8, 2012
Law & Order is the Scooby Doo for adults.— Jeannie Gaffigan (@jeanniegaffigan) March 26, 2011
What was the point of giving Scooby Doo the power of speech, yet he can only start words with "R"?— The Personification of Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) January 6, 2014
daughter: do dogs go to heaven?— rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) July 28, 2019
me: of course sweetie
daughter: all of them?
me: *remembering that scooby-doo smokes weed* no
There's a laugh track on Scooby Doo and I'm feeling very manipulated and angry.— JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) October 15, 2012
Lucas: "Why do Shaggy and Scooby like food so much?" Hmm. He's five; I suppose it's time for the Dangerous Side Effects Of Marijuana Talk.— Jason Avant (@PetCobra) December 9, 2009
A Scooby Doo marathon is the Holy Grail for a hungover parent.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) April 9, 2013