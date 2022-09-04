Shopping

These Designer-Driven Brands Are Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Don’t miss out on high-fashion finds from creative director Brandon Maxwell.

Walmart is many things to many people, including a go-to destination for groceries and household staples — or, if you’re from a small town like me where everything closes at 9 p.m., the 24-hour superstores can even serve as nightlife. But did you know you can score designer accessories, timeless cable knit sweaters and even special-occasion dresses right next to tortilla chips, Kleenex and a new throw pillow? A little over a year ago, the budget-friendly store appointed designer Brandon Maxwell as creative director of not one, but two of their in-house clothing lines: Scoop and Free Assembly — and the new fall goods for men and women are not to be missed.

Maybe you know Maxwell from his early work on Lady Gaga’s creative team (hello, meat dress). Maybe you know him as one of the judges on Project Runway or maybe you’re a fan of his eponymous clothing line. Maxwell has dressed everyone from beloved first ladies to iconic pop stars to Oscar winners – he even hosted the red carpet pre-show in 2021 – so who better to look to for sartorial inspiration? Whether you need a statement dress for an event or a few timeless staples, don’t count Maxwell’s work at Walmart out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Scoop midi dress with ruffled sleeves
This tiered ruffle midi dress looks much more expensive than its modest price tag ($45) — and the red and pink marble pattern is reminiscent of the prints that Maxwell uses in his eponymous line. The sheer ruffled sleeves and tiered asymmetrical hemline are vintage inspired and the chiffon-like, machine-washable polyester fabric falls effortlessly. This dress features a keyhole button closure at back and a fun self-tie belt for styling options.
$45 at Walmart
2
Free Assembly wrap shirt dress
You really can’t beat a classic shirt dress. In 100% cotton and three fun prints, this piece is a wardrobe workhorse — style it buttoned up with classic heels for work, unbuttoned and layered over a slip dress for a night out or sleeves pushed up with sneakers on the weekend.
$36 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Scoop cat-eye sunglasses
I think it’s pretty safe to say that just about everyone looks chic in cat eye sunglasses. Take a page from Audrey and Marilyn with these timeliness tortoiseshell sunnies to add a little retro glamor to your everyday look. These statement frames are scratch resistant and even offer 100% UVA UVB protection so your eyes stay safe in style.
$27 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Free Assembly oversized puffer vest
The typical oversized puffer vest is subverted with crisp blue and white pinstripes typically reserved for cotton shirting. With fall right around the corner, style this mid-weight bad boy over just about anything to keep the chill off — bonus points for a stripes on stripe look — or layer it under an overcoat for a fun peekaboo. Also available in a neutral dusty camo print, this quilted vest is that versatile layer you’ve been looking for.
$38 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Free Assembly double cloth stripe shirt
This five-star shirt has a “great quality, feel, and color” according to a reviewer. In soft, washable 100% cotton and a classic cut, this button up is perfect for transitional dressing. It’s just at home in the office as it is in the backyard and its tonal colorway sets it apart from your standard striped shirt. Available in two colors: a subdued warm mossy green and a crisp classic mid blue, and in men’s sizes S through 3XL.
$28 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Scoop midi dress with dolman sleeves
Where aren’t you wearing this dress? In three timeless colors (classic black, heather gray and “red alert, ” a juicy shade of orangey red), this minimal staple has broad appeal. The cool crinkle knit adds texture while the sleek column cut and dolman sleeves make it a bold canvas for creative styling. Add your own touch with knee high boots, a sharp blazer, relaxed sneakers, statement jewelry, a worn in jean jacket — honestly, the sky’s the limit with this dress. I’m having a hard time not adding all three to my cart. (It’s available in women’s sizes XS through XXL.)
$32 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Free Assembly wide V-neck sweater
Relaxed and oversized, this casual prep-school sweater is the perfect transitional layering piece. Taking inspiration from vintage finds, the wide neckline and collegiate stripes are perfect for partnering up with crisp fall denim and chunky loafers. In 100% cotton it’s easy to wash and wear time and time again. (It’s available in sizes XS through XXXL, although reviewers note that the style runs large.)
$24 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Free Assembly mountain parka
From the great outdoors to city landscapes — this jacket has you covered. In a classic fatigue green and a bright cheery blue, you can go timeless or trendy. Ample pockets are sure to make this layering piece your go-to for daily commutes and weekend adventures – there’s plenty of room for your phone, keys, wallet and essentials. Bonus points for contrast zipper pulls and adjustable drawstrings. There’s nothing like a pop of color to wake up a classic piece.
$49 at Walmart
