These Designer-Driven Brands Are Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Walmart is many things to many people, including a go-to destination for groceries and household staples — or, if you’re from a small town like me where everything closes at 9 p.m., the 24-hour superstores can even serve as nightlife. But did you know you can score designer accessories, timeless cable knit sweaters and even special-occasion dresses right next to tortilla chips, Kleenex and a new throw pillow? A little over a year ago, the budget-friendly store appointed designer Brandon Maxwell as creative director of not one, but two of their in-house clothing lines: Scoop and Free Assembly — and the new fall goods for men and women are not to be missed.



Maybe you know Maxwell from his early work on Lady Gaga’s creative team (hello, meat dress). Maybe you know him as one of the judges on Project Runway or maybe you’re a fan of his eponymous clothing line. Maxwell has dressed everyone from beloved first ladies to iconic pop stars to Oscar winners – he even hosted the red carpet pre-show in 2021 – so who better to look to for sartorial inspiration? Whether you need a statement dress for an event or a few timeless staples, don’t count Maxwell’s work at Walmart out.