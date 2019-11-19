Scooter Braun Tells Fans 'Kindness Is The Only Response' During Taylor Swift Drama

Music executive Scooter Braun is imploring fans to be kind in a social media post amid his ongoing controversy with his superstar former client, Taylor Swift.

Braun on Tuesday posted an image of a quote: “Kindness is the only response.”

Words to live by 😁 pic.twitter.com/LG9ND0qzIv — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) November 19, 2019

Braun’s post on Twitter adds to a back-and-forth saga with Swift in which she publicly accused Braun and ex-label boss Scott Borchetta last week of preventing her from performing a medley of her songs at the upcoming American Music Awards. The two music titans then, via a statement from Big Machine Label Group, accused Swift of spreading false information.

Braun and Borchetta are behind Big Machine, which owns the catalog of Swift’s music from her 2006 debut to 2017′s “Reputation.” Swift said she will rerecord her music next year in an effort to take back her catalog. But meanwhile, she claims, Braun and Borchetta are keeping her from performing her old songs and from using them in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Swift issued a rebuttal to Big Machine’s statement, explaining her side of things and telling fans: “Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money.”

Big Machine said in a second statement on Monday, saying that, alongside Dick Clark Productions, the label has “come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performance.”

In response, Dick Clark Productions told ET in a statement: “At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team.”

Swift has yet to publicly respond to the latest developments.