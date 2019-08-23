Scooter Braun Congratulates Taylor Swift On Album Amid Music Catalog Controversy

Some might say that Scooter Braun needs to calm down.

On Friday, the 38-year-old music manager tweeted at Taylor Swift to congratulate her on the release of her seventh studio album, “Lover.”

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover,” Braun tweeted.

Braun, who manages singers like Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, is making a veiled reference to a controversy that began in June when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label that Swift had signed with for her debut album through 2017’s “Reputation.”

Swift, who left the label last year for Universal Music Group, was outraged by the acquisition, writing in a lengthy blog post on Tumblr that Braun “stripped her of her life’s work” and tried to “dismantle” her career. She also accused him of “manipulative bullying” and referred to the whole ordeal as her “worst case scenario.”

“This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” she wrote of Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta, who she said refused to let her own her music or give her a chance to purchase it back. “And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it,” she wrote.

As of this week, Swift revealed plans to rerecord her music catalog from her first six albums.

Swift hasn’t responded publicly to Braun’s missive, but her fans have done plenty of the talking for her:

