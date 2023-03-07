What's Hot

Racism

'Dilbert' Creator Digs Deeper Hole With Wild New Claim About 'Black America'

Scott Adams said it was "almost entirely white people that canceled me."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Scott Adams, disgraced creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, made his racism controversy much worse as he defended himself in a new interview.

“It’s almost entirely white people that canceled me, it might be entirely, because they’re the ones that own the publishing companies and the newspapers,” he told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo in an interview Monday.

“Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal, if they see the context,” he added, citing people who contacted him about the fiasco.

He also claimed the comments were “hyperbole” and that he “intentionally courted controversy” to attract attention.

Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert," with a cutout of his Dilbert character in 2014.
Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert," with a cutout of his Dilbert character in 2014.
San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Hundreds of publications in the USA Today network, as well as papers under the Advance Local umbrella, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, said they were dropping “Dilbert” last month after Adams said on a YouTube livestream: “The best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people.”

“Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away,” he said.

Adams, who is white, had previously referred to Black people as members of a “hate group” in controversial social media commentary. He has been outspoken about his support of Donald Trump and once compared the former president to Jesus. In 2020, when protests broke out over police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Adams said the Black Lives Matter movement was a “domestic terror organization that is setting back race relations by perhaps twenty years.”

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

