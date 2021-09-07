Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Perhaps, she was referring to messages Disick allegedly sent to Kardashian’s other ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima a week ago, in which he attempted to vent about her recent PDA-heavy behavior with Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick purportedly wrote alongside a photo of Kardashian straddling Barker on a speedboat while on vacation.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.” Bendjima hit back, before posting Disick’s messages on his Instagram Story for everybody to see.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” he wrote in a subsequent post.

Disick and Hamlin were first linked back in October 2020 after his split with another famous teen, Sofia Richie. Since then, they’ve have been at each other’s side with the model even spending time with the children he shares with Kardashian ― sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

The Poosh founder at one time seemed supportive of the relationship, explaining back at the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion this summer, that she gives her blessing to whomever makes Disick happy.