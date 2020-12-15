Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian might just be the friendliest exes ever.

The reality stars ― who share three children― have recently fueled reconciliation rumors by posing for cozy snaps and commenting on each other’s social media.

The latest photo of the two, posted to Disick’s Instagram on Monday, will only fan the flames.

In the snapshot, Disick, Kardashian and two of their children (Reign and Penelope) pose together on a set of stairs. The picture was accompanied by a gushing caption.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” the “Flip It Like Disick” star wrote. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with.”

He added, “I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎.”

Fans loved the picture. Their comments included “Just get back together already,” “have another little one!” and “Kourtney and Scott forever!”

Disick and Kardashian had an on-and-off relationship for nine years before finally splitting for good in 2015.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian pictured back in 2015.

Kardashian got serious with Younes Bendjima after her split from Disick, while Disick most recently dated Sofia Richie until the two parted ways in August.

He’s recently been spotted with Amelia Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter.

However, Disick and Kardashian have teased reunions in the past, and fans would clearly love to see them get back together.