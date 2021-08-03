Rioter With Brother In Secret Service Will Plead Guilty For Attacking Cops At Capitol

A right-wing New Jersey gym owner with a brother who was on Michelle Obama’s Secret Service detail will plead guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, his attorney told HuffPost on Tuesday.

Scott Fairlamb ― a fitness instructor, former ultimate fighter, and son of a New Jersey state trooper ― will plead guilty to one count of obstruction and one count of assault, his attorney Harley Breite told HuffPost on Tuesday. Fairlamb had faced a 12-count superseding indictment, which included a felony civil disorder charge. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department component prosecuting the Jan. 6 cases, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records indicated on Tuesday that a plea agreement hearing was scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. before Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

Fairlamb has been held in custody for roughly six months since his arrest. Breite, Fairlamb’s attorney, noted that his client had suffered a heart attack behind bars, lost his business, that his wife was not going to be able to keep up with the mortgage on their home.

“He wishes to assume responsibility for the things that he did,” Breite told HuffPost. “He wants to make amends for them and move on with his life.”

"What patriots do? We fucking disarm them, and then we storm the fucking Capitol. Fuck you!"



Judge Lamberth has approved the release of a few videos presented as evidence in the case against Scott Fairlamb, who remains detained. pic.twitter.com/4w30ihrx83 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 18, 2021

"We ain't fucking leaving either! We ain't fucking leaving!"



Some of the videos of Fairlamb's assaults on officers were already publicly available, but I believe these two are new: pic.twitter.com/hWjXmD9GWa — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 18, 2021

Breite said Jan. 6 was “an aberration” for Fairlamb and that he’ll be arguing for as low as a sentence as he can convince a judge (although he didn’t have a number in mind yet).

“Obviously the goal is to argue for as little time as possible,” Breite said. “And also basically to tell the story of Scott Fairlamb.”

Breite said they are not reaching out to Fairlamb’s brother with regard to the case. “We don’t wish to involve his brother,” Breite said.

“He’ll get a chance to tell his whole story, and at the appropriate time he will,” Breite said. “And at the appropriate time, justice will be meted out.”