Crying Pro-Trump Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cop Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison

Scott Fairlamb, the brother of a Secret Service agent, was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney's Office

A Donald Trump supporter from New Jersey who attacked law enforcement during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Wednesday, the stiffest sentence handed down so far in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Scott Fairlamb ― the son of a New Jersey trooper and the brother of a Secret Service agent who served on first lady Michelle Obama’s detail ― was sentenced by Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

A tearful Fairlamb said he had brought shame upon his family and asked the judge to “show some mercy” when sentencing him for his “completely irresponsible, reckless behavior” on Jan. 6.

“I take full responsibility,” Fairlamb said, adding that prosecutors had been “nothing but professional” from start to finish.

Lamberth said he couldn’t go below the sentencing guidelines given Fairlamb’s behavior, but added that Fairlamb had done the right thing by pleading guilty. No jury, he said, would have acquitted Fairlamb for what he did.