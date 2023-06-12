Former Dippin' Dots CEO Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend, Who Escaped

The former CEO of Dippin’ Dots was arrested following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in which he allegedly strangled her before she was able to escape.

Oklahoma City police arrested Scott Fischer early Wednesday morning last week after responding to a 911 call from his girlfriend, multiple news outlets reported.

An arrest affidavit from Nichols Hills Police states that Fischer was intoxicated when he came home from work last Tuesday, according to local station KFOR. Police said that around 5:45 p.m., he got into an argument with his girlfriend, who has not been identified in news reports.

Six hours later, the fight escalated when Fischer allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by her throat and started choking her.

When she tried to get away, Fischer allegedly threw her over the couch and hit her, leaving small droplets of blood on the cushions.

Police said that the woman managed to get away and call 911, only to have Fischer grab the phone from her. She managed to escape the home before the police arrived, Law & Crime reported.

Responding officers said that when they arrived on the scene, Fischer was “completely naked with a blank expression on his face,” smelled strongly of alcohol and was “unsteady on his feet” when he was walked to the patrol vehicle.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of public intoxication, domestic violence by strangulation, interfering with an emergency call and indecent exposure.

Fischer gave a statement to News 9 on Friday stating that “things may not be as reported, and have been [mis]represented. it is a regrettable matter that was not as reported.”

Fischer was CEO of Dippin’ Dots between 2012-2022. In 2018, he was arrested in Edmond, Oklahoma, on a complaint of driving under the influence after crashing into a power line pole, crashing through a fence and striking two homes. In 2021, he was sued for allegedly sharing nude photos of an ex-girlfriend with multiple people without her consent.