Ex-Bush Aide Bashes Ex-Obama Staffer With Schoolyard Insult As Fur Flies On CNN

A CNN panel on Latino voters turned nasty Wednesday when a former aide in the George W. Bush administration sarcastically asked a former Barack Obama staffer if he had even one friend. (Watch the video below.)

Scott Jennings, once a special assistant to Bush, asserted that a growing number of Latinos were supporting Republican candidates. Jim Messina, the White House deputy chief of staff under Obama, accused Jennings of leaning on Republican National Committee talking points.

“I tell you what, man,” Jennings snapped. “Do you have a single friend?”

“CNN Tonight” co-host Alisyn Camerota urged calm between the two, but Jennings, a CNN contributor, continued to bash Messina.

“You are an absolute jerk,” Jennings said. “I’m sorry. I don’t come on here and read talking points. I don’t even know you, and you come out here and insult me.”

“I tell you what, man, do you have a single friend? An absolute jerk” pic.twitter.com/V9CM0iT1bn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2022

According to Mediaite, the two had been debating midterm races and the different strategies employed by Democrats and the GOP to court Hispanic voters. “Enough with the talking points,” Messina said.