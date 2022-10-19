Minnesota Republican gubernatorial challenger Scott Jensen complimented the “wonderful smile” of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in their debate Tuesday, inviting wise-acre comments from the internet. (Watch the videos below.)

It wasn’t just what Jensen said, but how he said it ― in a hesitant, seemingly embarrassed way incongruous with the contentious setting.

Asked by a moderator to say something nice about each other, Jensen more than obliged.

“I’ve thought about this question,” he began. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who — has a wonderful smile.”

Jensen looked down as he said the last part.

My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022

Walz then complimented Jensen’s sense of family.

“That’s always a pretty good indicator of [where] someone’s heart’s at. I myself always appreciate that, when someone puts their family first,” the incumbent said.

You can check out the whole exchange here at the 3:12:38 mark.

While Jensen’s previous pledges to ban or restrict abortion are anything but charming to many voters (he said during the debate that he wouldn’t ban abortion and that voters should decide through a constitutional amendment), his sweet words for Walz and the time he spent cogitating on them got people on Twitter saying things like, “Oh sweetie, bless your heart.”

Yeah, he took a ribbing.

"I've thought about this question. Many many times. I mean I've thought about it ... (long, melancholy, reflective pause) ... a lot. Like every waking hour a lot. And that damn smile of yours haunts my dreams, in a good way." — Ben Franklin's Ramblin' Ghost (@dhelton212) October 19, 2022

Take note, Minnesota: this is the kind of stuff he comes up with when he’s thought about it a while. 🥹 — HarrietTheWry (@HarrietTheWry) October 19, 2022

Oh, sweetie, just bless your heart. — lunchstealer (@lunchstealer) October 19, 2022

What is the underlying sadness here. He needs a hug. — The Earth is a Garden (@andfeelgood) October 19, 2022

