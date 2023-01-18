What's Hot

Astronaut Scott Kelly Delivers Out-Of-This-World Troll Of George Santos

Other critics also mocked Santos for being named to two House committees despite an extensive history of lying.
Scott Kelly, retired NASA astronaut and twin to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), offered some sarcastic congratulations to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was just named to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Kelly wrote:

Santos has been busted in dozens of lies about his personal history, qualifications, work experience and even his name to the point where a growing number of Republicans are calling on him to resign.

Despite that, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ― who admitted this week that he “always had a few questions” about Santos ― named him to both the Space and Technology Committee as well as the Small Business Committee.

Kelly wasn’t the only one to troll Santos over it:

Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

