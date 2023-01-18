Astronaut Scott Kelly Delivers Out-Of-This-World Troll Of George Santos

Scott Kelly , retired NASA astronaut and twin to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), offered some sarcastic congratulations to embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was just named to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Awesome to have former NASA astronaut and moon walker, Representative George Santos @Santos4Congress on the House Science Space and Technology Committee. To infinity and beyond! https://t.co/yjetzAwLl2

Despite that, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ― who admitted this week that he “always had a few questions” about Santos ― named him to both the Space and Technology Committee as well as the Small Business Committee.