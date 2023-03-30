What's Hot

A ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series Voiced By The Movie’s Original Cast Is Coming To Netflix

Yes, even Chris Evans is returning for the star-studded reboot.
A “Scott Pilgrim” based anime series is headed to Netflix — and Twitter users are already losing their minds.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that the 2010 live-action “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” cast would reunite to reprise their roles, bringing the whole gang back together in the upcoming series.

Based on the beloved “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novels, the Universal Pictures cult classic “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” follows a young man who “must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes one by one to win her heart,” according to the film’s synopsis.

The still-untitled anime show was first announced in January 2022, and Netflix’s first-look trailer is teasing its star-studded cast and giving fans some serious Sex Bob-Omb vibes.

The series’ animation will be helmed by Science Saru, the studio behind popular anime series like “Devilman Crybaby” and “Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!”.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the original “Scott Pilgrim” comic nearly two decades ago, is stepping in as an executive producer, writer and showrunner. Edgar Wright, who co-wrote and produced the live-action film, will also serve as an executive producer.

After the announcement that the original film’s cast would return for the new anime adaptation — literally even Chris Evans, too — Twitter users couldn’t contain their excitement.

The “whole cast,” of course, includes Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie) and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau).

Doubling down on the wave of excitement, Wright tweeted on Thursday: “This is not a drill! This is happening!”

He added: “After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’ I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds.”

A release date for the upcoming “Scott Pilgrim” anime series has yet to be announced, but Netflix’s trailer promises it’s “coming soon.”

