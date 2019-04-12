'Quiz Daddy' Scott Rogowsky Is Moving On To Another Gig

You know him as “Quiz Daddy,” but that’s no longer accurate: He’s Quiz Daddy Emeritus now.

HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky is moving on from his role as quiz master on the popular smartphone-based game show, reportedly over a dispute with HQ CEO Rus Yusupov concerning Rogowsky’s true love: baseball.

A call to Rogowsky’s agent wasn’t immediately returned Friday, but TMZ reports he’d asked to split his time between HQ Trivia and a Major League Baseball program and was rebuffed.

It’s not the most surprising turn of events, given Yusupov once threatened to fire Rogowsky over an interview in which he talked about his favorite salad place.

Rogowsky’s next role will be as co-host of “ChangeUp,” a nightly MLB show on DAZN.