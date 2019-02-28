Scott Walker Compares Abortion To Taking A Baby Home And Killing It, Gets Applause

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference began Thursday with the former governor of Wisconsin doing what he does best: telling lies to an audience.

As conservatives continue to pout about a failed bill that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and could have put doctors performing it in jail for five years, Scott Walker appeared to compare having an abortion to taking a baby home from the hospital and killing it later.

Holy shit -- here's @ScottWalker suggesting some people "take the baby home and kill the baby at home."



"By the way, it's not live-birth abortion. It's not infanticide. It is murder if you take the baby home and kill the baby at home, it's murder."



Nobody disagrees with that!

“By the way, it’s not live birth abortion, it’s not infanticide, it is murder if you take the baby home and kill the baby at home, it’s murder,” Walker said. “The same thing is true at the hospital.”

The crowd applauded.