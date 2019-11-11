Scott Walker’s War On Christmas Freakout Over Holiday Tree Backfires On Twitter

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) unveiled a holiday tree in the state Capitol last week, and his predecessor threw a fit over it.
Scott Walker and other Republicans in the state used the “holiday tree” to revive the old War on Christmas talking points common in right-wing circles.
In 2011, during his first year as governor, Walker reversed a quarter-century tradition when he changed the name from “holiday tree” to “Christmas tree,” The Associated Press reported. Evers not only changed it back, but he also gave it a science theme, asking kids around the state to submit ornaments on the subject.
“We want students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate what science means to them, their families and their communities,” said Evers, a former science teacher, per WSAU radio.
That’s when his GOP rivals pounced.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called it “‘PC’ garbage,” while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted: “We all know it’s a Christmas tree no matter what @GovEvers calls it.”
But Walker had the biggest reaction, firing off multiple tweets including these:
Twitter users were quick to respond with some holiday jeer: