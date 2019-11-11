Scott Walker’s War On Christmas Freakout Over Holiday Tree Backfires On Twitter

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) unveiled a holiday tree in the state Capitol last week, and his predecessor threw a fit over it.

Scott Walker and other Republicans in the state used the “holiday tree” to revive the old War on Christmas talking points common in right-wing circles.

In 2011, during his first year as governor, Walker reversed a quarter-century tradition when he changed the name from “holiday tree” to “Christmas tree,” The Associated Press reported. Evers not only changed it back, but he also gave it a science theme, asking kids around the state to submit ornaments on the subject.

“We want students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate what science means to them, their families and their communities,” said Evers, a former science teacher, per WSAU radio.

That’s when his GOP rivals pounced.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called it “‘PC’ garbage,” while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted: “We all know it’s a Christmas tree no matter what @GovEvers calls it.”

But Walker had the biggest reaction, firing off multiple tweets including these:

This is a Christmas Tree that is used by people celebrating Christmas 🎄



This is not a holiday tree. pic.twitter.com/KcF2ZJxtTJ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 8, 2019

Type this word on your iPhone and look what emoji comes up:



Christmas 🎄 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 8, 2019

Twitter users were quick to respond with some holiday jeer:

Check out this guys awesome Holiday tree. It’s the middle of November, but whatever. https://t.co/8yhujMRkIN — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 9, 2019

Col. Scott,



I know well the horrors you must endure at the front lines of this dreadful war. Your early Christmas tree has ambushed the holiday rebels and they are angry. Very angry.



The elves must not see you lose hope -- stay brave!



Gen. Santa#LettersFromTheWarOnChristmas https://t.co/IdIvs46HeM — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 9, 2019

Scott I sell trees for a living. You screwed up and bought the wrong one - that’s a holiday tree — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) November 9, 2019

You do know that trees were stolen from a pagan holiday? And Christ wasn’t actually born on December 25th? It was a day celebrated by Roman pagans and taken over by the church in the fourth century. And that many faiths put up trees that aren’t Christians. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2019

I have so many questions...

1. Has someone been bullying Scott Walker into calling his Christmas tree a Holiday tree?



2. Does Scott Walker's tree go up 20 days before Thanksgiving?



3. What kind of monster wraps every present with the exact same minimalist wrapping paper? https://t.co/oFwq64Dx01 — Hank Green **PIH.org/hankandjohn** (@hankgreen) November 8, 2019

Honestly? I can’t believe people would care about this EITHER way. If someone called it a holiday tree. Who. Absolutely. Gives a shit? It matters zero. Call it a fuckin Subaru I don’t give a shit. https://t.co/3YJ9hDGcZk — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) November 10, 2019

I honestly think you’ve found your calling. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 9, 2019

This is a Phone Tree that is used by people trying to disseminate info quickly.



It is ALSO not a holiday tree. pic.twitter.com/vb2YHxsktF — Alison Rosen (@AlisonRosen) November 8, 2019

Man, I remember when politicians had loftier goals than to defend against imaginary assaults. Please defend us from the Candy Corn Wars: the struggle is real. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) November 8, 2019

This is an Apple Tree that is used by people growing apples.



It is ALSO not a holiday tree. pic.twitter.com/kxG1KZuJIQ — elan gale (@theyearofelan) November 8, 2019

Well, it’s really a winter solstice tree Scott. Because that is where the “Christmas” tree comes from.



Anything else you would like to learn while we are here? — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 9, 2019

Oh, is it War on Christmas season again? Already? It seems to start earlier every year... 🙄 — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) November 9, 2019

Happy holidays! — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 8, 2019