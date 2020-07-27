Scott Walker Gets Brutal Reminders Of His Past After 'Joke' Tweet Backfires

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) attempted to join Twitter’s “I have a joke” meme on Monday.

But it didn’t go well for him.

Walker’s attempt at the viral gag was a play off the fact that he won a recall election in 2012:

I have a Scott Walker joke, but I can’t recall it. https://t.co/lASWRFBdnr — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 27, 2020

But Walker’s critics on Twitter weren’t having it ― joining in with reminders of other parts of his history.

Walker ran for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination but dropped out months before a single vote was cast after polls found him with less than one-half of 1 percent support.

He also lost his 2018 reelection bid in Wisconsin to Democrat Tony Evers.

Twitter users were quick to remind him of all that and more with some biting “jokes” of their own, causing his name to trend on the website:

We also have a Scott Walker joke, but it's irrelevant now. https://t.co/kf2Y5d0J7b — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) July 27, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke but a majority of Wisconsin voters rejected it. — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) July 28, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke, but I hate redundancy. https://t.co/MkvORs3r6a — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 28, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke but it can’t get elected. — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) July 28, 2020

Here it is-

Scott Walker can't recall caring about the working ppl of Wisconsin...

But working ppl of Wisconsin cared about recalling Scott Walker.



Now do please slither back to your lobbyist nest & enjoy what you helped enable. https://t.co/P7Aji1GBfU — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 28, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke but it took a state plane to get a haircut. — Bluepool (Voting for Biden) (@BadgerStew) July 27, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke, but it only works if you’re a Koch brother. https://t.co/rgP9tdF7V2 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) July 25, 2020

I had a Scott Walker joke but it dropped out before the first primary — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) July 27, 2020

I also have a Scott Walker joke, but it doesn't matter anymore. https://t.co/T1k1FlALQl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 28, 2020

you *are* a Scott Walker joke https://t.co/8a7Xb4NRx5 — Seth D. Michaels (@sethdmichaels) July 28, 2020

I had a Scott Walker joke, but Foxcon bilked me out of it. — Mac Brandt (@MacBrandt) July 28, 2020

I have a Scott Walker joke but I’ll let Trump tell it...https://t.co/z5TBmLBkD0 — David Garcia (@DavidArtGar) July 27, 2020

