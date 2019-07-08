Twitter Users Troll Scott Walker's Hilariously Terrible Attempt At Pizza

Scott Walker, the Republican former governor of Wisconsin, went viral this weekend for nothing to do with his divisive politics or the controversial policies enacted during his tenure.
It’s his food, specifically a pizza.
Or rather “pizza.”
Walker shared an image of his supposed “veggie pizza” on Twitter:
The tweet generated some 5,000 replies.
And most of them weren’t exactly asking Walker to share his recipe:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Top 11 American Cities For Pizza