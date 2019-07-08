POLITICS

Twitter Users Troll Scott Walker's Hilariously Terrible Attempt At Pizza

The former Republican governor of Wisconsin gets mercilessly mocked over his "pizza" pic.

Scott Walker, the Republican former governor of Wisconsin, went viral this weekend for nothing to do with his divisive politics or the controversial policies enacted during his tenure. 

It’s his food, specifically a pizza

Or rather “pizza.” 

Walker shared an image of his supposed “veggie pizza” on Twitter:

The tweet generated some 5,000 replies. 

And most of them weren’t exactly asking Walker to share his recipe: 

