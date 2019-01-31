Twitter Users Slam Scott Walker After He Whines About Taxing The Rich

Recently ousted Wisconsin governor Scott Walker attempted to school Elizabeth Warren on tax policy on Thursday.
However, his bizarre analogy just reminded Twitter users that he championed $4 billion in tax breaks to a corporation that is now reconsidering its plans to build a manufacturing facility in the state.
Last week, Warren proposed imposing a 2 percent “ultra-millionaire tax” on 75,000 of the wealthiest American households that some economists project could generate about $2.75 trillion over 10 years.
Walker apparently found problems with the proposal even though Warren is a former college professor who specialized in bankruptcy law, while Walker dropped out of college needing 34 units to graduate.
So Walker took to Twitter to gripe about Warren’s proposal using, if we’re going to be honest, more emojis than a former governor probably should ever use in a tweet.
Twitter users were click to pounce on Walker’s faulty logic, and to pile on him for making a bad deal with FoxConn.
Others just focused on the illogic contained in Walker’s tweet.
Others offered helpful advice to Walker:
This isn’t the first bizarre tax analogy Walker has made this month.
A few weeks ago, he claimed that he told a class of 5th graders that a 70 percent marginal tax would mean that they would give up $7 for every $10 they earned.
Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took him to task for the false claim and pointed out that would only happen if they already had earned $10 million.