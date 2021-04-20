Scottie Pippen Mourns Loss Of His Son Antron: 'Beautiful Soul Gone Way Too Soon'

NBA legend Scottie Pippen mourned the loss of his oldest son, Antron, who died on Sunday, saying that he was a “beautiful soul gone way too soon.”

Pippen announced his son’s death on his social media platforms on Monday. He wrote that the two “shared a love for basketball,” and that he believed his son would have made it to the NBA had he not suffered from “chronic asthma.”

He did not give a cause of death. Antron Pippen was 33.

“I am so proud of the man that he became,” the basketball Hall of Famer wrote, in part. “Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Antron Pippen played college basketball at South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International University, The Associated Press reported. Both institutions paid tribute to him on Twitter after the announcement of his death.

The Twitter account for the athletic department at South Georgia Tech tweeted that he had played for the school during the 2006-2007 season.

“The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen,” the statement read. “His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.”

“Texas A&M International University Athletics mourns the passing of former Dustdevil student-athlete Antron Pippen,” the Twitter account for the school’s athletic department posted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pippen family during this difficult time.”

Antron Pippen’s mother is Karen McCollum. He was the oldest of Scottie Pippen’s eight children.

The basketball star’s daughter, Tyler, who he had with then-model Sonya Roby, died days after her birth in 1994. Tyler’s twin sister, Taylor, is now 26.