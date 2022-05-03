A Supreme Court draft opinion on the upcoming case pertaining to Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that expanded access to abortion nationwide, leaked on Monday night ― and sent shockwaves through the internet.

Pro-choice groups, abortion opponents and lawmakers reacted to the draft majority opinion Politico published, which reveals the 6-3 conservative-majority high court is poised to strike down Roe. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the draft opinion.