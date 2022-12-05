Twitter Users Shocked By Justice Alito's Joke About Black Kids In KKK Robes

Justice Samuel Alito apparently decided to test out some new stand-up material when the Supreme Court held oral arguments on Monday.

While hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist in Colorado who says designing wedding websites for gay couples is against her faith, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked attorney Kristen Waggoner whether, following her arguments, a hypothetical photographer would be able to refuse taking photos of a white Santa Claus with Black children.

Waggoner, who is representing the designer, responded that the photographer would be able to refuse taking the photos.

Alito later tried to turn around Jackson’s analogy by asking whether a Black Santa had to have his picture taken with a child dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson said no, adding that “Ku Klux Klan outfits are not protected characteristics under public accommodation laws.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor then chimed in that, “presumedly, that would be the same Ku Klux Klan outfit regardless whether if the child was Black or white or any other characteristic.”

Alito then joked, “You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time.”

Justice Alito jokes with Justice Kagan that, "You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time," during oral arguments in a free speech case. pic.twitter.com/QoCfDVhuEQ — The Recount (@therecount) December 5, 2022

Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, reversing the high court’s half-century-old ruling in Roe v. Wade, decided he was on a roll and kept up the yuks by suggesting Justice Elena Kagan was familiar with Ashley Madison, a dating site for people looking to have affairs.

Justice Alito: "[Jdate is] a dating service, I gather, for Jewish people."



Justice Kagan: "It is."



Alito: "Maybe Justice Kagan will also be familiar with the next website I'm gonna mention ... https://t.co/1pzGIJ8Yqf" pic.twitter.com/lcQvBV38RG — The Recount (@therecount) December 5, 2022

Many Twitter users were shocked by Alito’s attempt at levity.

This argument….follow @mjs_DC and @chrisgeidner for a live tweet. I’m listening but this is really upsetting. The joke about Black kids in KuKluxKlan outfits? No Justice Alito, these “jokes” are so inappropriate, no matter how many in the courtroom chuckle mindlessly. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) December 5, 2022

Oral arg in #303Creative: Justice Alito is resorting to KKK jokes. Ha ha ha. As if what's at stake here is funny, and isn't taking place in a context in which LGBTQ people feel like we have a target on our backs. And, ahem - Klan jokes aren't funny under any context. — Katherine Franke (@ProfKFranke) December 5, 2022

I KNEW ALITO WOULDN'T BE ABLE TO RESIST BRINGING UP THE KU KLUX KLAN.



He asks if a Black Santa would be forced to take a photo with a kid dressed in a Klan outfit.



WHAT THE HELL, SAM.



Colorado SG: The KKK isn't a protected characteristic tho.



NO SHIT https://t.co/iDuZfnAw3S — Rewire News Group (@RewireNewsGroup) December 5, 2022

This man should not be sitting on our highest court. https://t.co/IZSWCoD39d — Notorious TDB is not paying to keep her blue check (@TinaDesireeBerg) December 5, 2022

Why would Alito tell a Supreme Court justice he's sure she's familiar with a service for having affairs, and joke about the KKK from the bench? Is he drunk? https://t.co/mbOHk0Nl3J — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) December 5, 2022

So many befuddled assumptions here. KKK outfit hypothetical aside, in Alito's mind, a white kid couldn't possibly visit a black Santa, I reckon. Ol boy's lost. https://t.co/iWDonHWK1E — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 5, 2022

Does...does Alito think children wearing KKK outfits is a common sight at the mall around the holidays? https://t.co/8e26igpSsf — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 5, 2022

Alito still wants to talk about Black Santa taking pictures with kids in KKK robes. Colorado law doesn't protect against discrimination on political ideology. What a strawman to prop up his own anti-gay bigotry. #303Creative — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) December 5, 2022

Alito is such a peevish, whiny, racist little schmuck. https://t.co/dePpZPKNb1 — Laura Ruby 🐝💀 (@thatlauraruby) December 5, 2022