Someone Just Flushed A Toilet During Supreme Court's Oral Arguments

The Supreme Court’s decision to hold oral arguments by phone had the internet flush with excitement on Wednesday.

Not because the arguments made by the lawyers were particularly enthralling, but because someone decided to flush a toilet during the proceedings.

The flush heard around the internet occurred while attorney Roman Martinez, appearing for the American Association of Political Consultants, was discussing the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a law meant to restrict intrusive robocalls.

As you can hear for yourself, Martinez had to deal with something very “intrusive” as well.

LISTEN: Toilet flush during U.S. Supreme Court oral argument (h/t @nicninh) pic.twitter.com/He3QGMzvJI — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 6, 2020

As you might expect, people couldn’t believe their ears.

I had to do a double take because I thought SURELY NOT 😂 — quarantiff (@trthompson11) May 6, 2020

Some sensed they were witnessing a seminal moment in U.S. history.

Twitter appears to be blowing up over this. And they thought Plessy v. Ferguson or Marbury v. Madison were seminal moments for #SCOTUS — Jeff Harrington (@JeffMHarrington) May 6, 2020

Here's the question: What % of articles from serious #SCOTUS reporters later/tomorrow have at least a sentence or two about a toilet flushing during oral argument? #SCOTUSLive #appellatetwitter — Adam Shniderman (@adam_shniderman) May 6, 2020

Other people had theories, some more plausible than others.

Honestly, I would like to think that RBG got up from her hospital bed and took a shit during the #SCOTUS oral arguments, because the fact that we're even debating birth control coverage AGAIN and in the year 2020 is just that: absolute shit. Flush that toilet, RBG. Let 'em know. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) May 6, 2020

My sources tell me that during SCOTUS telecommunications, the signal to the others in the same political party was 1 flush for agree, 2 flushes..

SCOTUS continues to make history.

A participant in oral arguments flushed a toilet during the conference pic.twitter.com/pLXcCODx9a — Larry Gorkin (@LarryGorkin1) May 6, 2020

The sound of the toilet flushing during Supreme Court arguments is so loud that I have to believe the culprit was IN the bathroom, though not necessarily on the toilet. https://t.co/WqyK7RpAtZ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 6, 2020

A Little humor, #toilet flush during #SCOTUS arg. Guess someone didn't know #technology very well about muting the AirPods or the speaker! https://t.co/stQax5GBw0 — Linda Kenney Baden (@KenneyBaden) May 6, 2020

One woman sympathized greatly with the culprit responsible for the flush.

You think your day is bad? At least you weren't the person who flushed a toilet during the SCOTUS oral arguments. — Jena Sturgis (@jenasturgis) May 6, 2020

Another person hoped that the errant flush would become part of the official record.

I hope this is written into the transcript. — AltHomelandSecurity🇺🇸 (@AltHomelandSec) May 6, 2020

One person saw positives in allowing more flushing when court is in session.

We could really increase attention from the public if Justices would use this as their signal for a bad argument. — mdmurphyla (@mdmurphyla) May 6, 2020

HuffPost reached out to Martinez for his reaction, but he did not comment about the flush. A source said that he was on a landline in his office when it happened.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, which was referenced in the case, jumped on Twitter to make sure that no one read the flush as a criticism of the FCC by the Supreme Court.

To be clear, the @FCC does not construe the flushing of a toilet immediately after counsel said "what the FCC has said" to reflect a substantive judgment of the Supreme Court, or of any Justice thereof, regarding an agency determination. #SCOTUS https://t.co/cghyBfn7rE — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 6, 2020