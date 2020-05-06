Someone Just Flushed A Toilet During Supreme Court's Oral Arguments

The Supreme Court’s decision to hold oral arguments by phone had the internet flush with excitement on Wednesday.
Not because the arguments made by the lawyers were particularly enthralling, but because someone decided to flush a toilet during the proceedings.
The flush heard around the internet occurred while attorney Roman Martinez, appearing for the American Association of Political Consultants, was discussing the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a law meant to restrict intrusive robocalls.
As you can hear for yourself, Martinez had to deal with something very “intrusive” as well.
As you might expect, people couldn’t believe their ears.
Some sensed they were witnessing a seminal moment in U.S. history.
Other people had theories, some more plausible than others.
One woman sympathized greatly with the culprit responsible for the flush.
Another person hoped that the errant flush would become part of the official record.
One person saw positives in allowing more flushing when court is in session.
HuffPost reached out to Martinez for his reaction, but he did not comment about the flush. A source said that he was on a landline in his office when it happened.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, which was referenced in the case, jumped on Twitter to make sure that no one read the flush as a criticism of the FCC by the Supreme Court.