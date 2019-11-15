Terrified Screams For Help From Car Spark Kidnap Investigation

A woman’s blood-curdling screams for help punctured the night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Leimert Park this week, prompting police to ask for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping.

The discovery of a doorbell surveillance video capturing the woman’s frantic cries pushed cops to reopen the case after officers initially found no evidence when they answered a call Tuesday night about a suspected abduction, KTLA reported.

The video doesn’t show an abduction, but a terrified woman’s cries can be heard on the recording as a white sedan passes.

“Help me! Somebody help me!” she screams. Another person, presumably an assailant, can be heard shouting “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Police said in a press release Thursday that the vehicle was possibly a four-door white Toyota Prius with a plastic-wrapped front passenger window. A witness said a man pulled the woman’s hair backward as she sat in the front seat.

“Her screams, I can’t forget it,” one neighbor told ABC in Los Angeles.