SAG Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Bombshell' Surprises, But Netflix Reigns Supreme

The 2020 SAG nominations honoring the best achievements in film and television performances were unveiled on Wednesday by actors America Ferrera and Danai Gurira at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood ahead of the 26th annual ceremony in January.

While the Golden Globes voting body comprised of foreign journalists has no overlap with the group that picks the Academy Awards, SAG-AFTRA represents more than 100,000 actors. A significant portion of them also vote in the Oscar competitions, making the Screen Actors Guild ceremony an essential awards season stop.

The nominations in the film categories were spilt fairly evenly among top contenders, “The Irishman,” “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” and “Bombshell,” with each receiving four nods. The strong showing for the Jay Roach-directed drama ― Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie all scored nominations ― about the Fox News sexual harassment scandal was the biggest surprise, given its divisive critical reaction. Like the Golden Globes, Netflix led the pack with 20 total nominations.

Among television shows, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” starring Rachel Brosnahan, which took home the Comedy Ensemble honor last year, towered above the competition with four nods. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” each received three.

Marvel’s history-making “Black Panther” was last year’s big winner, scoring the top prize for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close and Emily Blunt were honored with trophies in the film acting categories.

This year’s ceremony will pay tribute to De Niro with a Life Achievement Award for his accomplishments on and off the screen over his decades-long career. Former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio will be on hand to present the trophy.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19. A host has yet to be announced.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchman”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”