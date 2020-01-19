SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The entire awards season is essentially all about celebrating actors, but there’s only one ceremony every year that’s voted on solely by the stars themselves: the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 26th annual ceremony kicked off at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Sunday night, paving a clear road ahead to Oscars glory, and honoring outstanding performances in television over the past year.

Top contenders in the film categories include Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour mafia saga “The Irishman” and Jay Roach’s Fox News drama ”Bombshell.” Each film was nominated for four awards. “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite” from South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho are also in the running for the night’s top prize — the award for Best Ensemble — with the latter being only the second foreign film to ever be nominated in that category.

Since the awards are decided by active members of the SAG-AFTRA guild, a group that heavily overlaps with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting pool, it is a key bellwether of who will win at the Oscars.

The SAG Awards could also provide some redemption for stars like Jennifer Lopez, who delivered a career-best performance in “Hustlers,” and Lupita Nyong’o, who is nominated for a terrifying dual performance in “Us,” after they missed out on Oscar nods, which were announced last week.

Netflix once again dominated the SAG nominations in film and television categories — at the beginning of the night, it had potential to win 20 trophies. Among television shows, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan, dominated with four nominations, with “The Crown,” “Fleabag,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Morning Show” and “Stranger Things” trailing not far behind, with three nods each.

Leonardo DiCaprio will present screen legend Robert De Niro, who was snubbed in the Best Actor category for his performance in “The Irishman,” with this year’s Life Achievement Award to recognize his accomplishments on and off screen over his 54-year career.

For the first time since 2017, the ceremony will forego a master of ceremonies, following the recent trends of host-less awards shows.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: “Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchman”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

This post will be updated throughout the night.