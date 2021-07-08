21 Screen-Free Toys That Are Fun And Educational

Here’s the thing about educational toys… they’re great, but you also want them to be fun.
As a mom of a toddler, I wanted to share some of my family’s favorites so far, and ask for some input from the pros.
Advertisement
So I turned to Anne Gillyard and Jodi Arellano, the founders and professional playroom designers behind grOH! Playrooms.
This list has five screen-free picks from me and 19 more from the experts at grOH! — all of which can give little eyes a break while still helping their brains grow.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A 100 Words Book
Amazon
2
A Hide and Seek Alphabet Pop-Up
Amazon
3
A simple magnetic maze
Amazon
4
A butterfly grow kit
Amazon
5
A Little Passports subscription box
Little Passports
6
A sweet little doll
Olli Ella
7
A set of Magna-Tiles
Amazon
8
A cute and classic animal figurine set
Amazon
9
A classic stable
Amazon
10
A colorful set of building blocks
Bella Luna Toys
11
A classic Lego collection
Amazon
12
A scooter
Amazon
13
A retro-inspired toy car
Amazon
14
A marble run set
Amazon
15
A toy cash register
Amazon
16
Some Colors of the World crayons
Crayola
17
Some mess-free Kwik Stix paint sticks
Amazon
18
A wood model kit
Amazon
19
A nature detective set
Amazon
20
A Kinetic Sand kit
Amazon
21
A tried-and-true train set
Amazon