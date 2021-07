21 Screen-Free Toys That Are Fun And Educational

A butterfly grow kit

Amazon

This can help show your little one that caterpillars are in fact VERY hungry and then they turn into butterflies.I did this when I was a kid and it was so fun to do again with my own kid. We read The Very Hungry Caterpillar a lot during this time, so it was the perfect complement to talking about how a caterpillar turns into a butterfly. It might not be butterfly weather where you live (it needs to be at least 55 degrees out to release the butterflies), so I like that this kit comes with a voucher so you can wait to order the caterpillars when the time is right for you.