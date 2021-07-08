21 Screen-Free Toys That Are Fun And Educational

A Little Passports subscription box

Little Passports

The box is filled with toys and activities that foster play-based science and geography learning. Plus, it shows your little one just how big the world is!We get the Early Explorers kit (for ages 3-5) delivered every month and it's always fun, from the unboxing to the actual included activities. I love how it gives me the perfect opportunity to talk about a different part of the world with my little man. It's absolutely piqued his curiosity about travel and that's an interest I'm invested in helping him pursue. They offer kits for kids up to age 12 with different themed boxes covering geography to STEM.