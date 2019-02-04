Parenting

45 Funny Tweets About Screen Time From Parents Who Are Honest About It

"Sure, I could parent without screen time. I could also churn my own butter, but let's not get crazy here."

Parenting in age of iPads and “Fortnite” comes with a special challenge known as screen time. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends placing “consistent limits” on kids’ consumption of digital media, but exhausted parents have trouble making this work at times.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 45 funny and too-real tweets from parents about screen time struggles.

Parenting funny tweetsscreen time