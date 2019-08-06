All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Aug. 4-10)

Greenwich Entertainment "Screwball"

Last week, Netflix added a few dozen movies, including “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Jackie Brown.” This week, it adds only two movies ― and you’ve probably never heard of them before.

The Alex Rodriguez-centric sports documentary “Screwball” and the children’s movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” join on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. You can read more about both below. If neither of those interest you, then consider checking out the full list of shows, movies and specials that Netflix will add throughout August.

A Few Notables (or in other words, the only two movies Netflix adds this week)

Sum Up: A 2019 sports documentary about the Biogenesis/doping scandal in Major League Baseball, with a specific focus on Rodriguez, the former New York Yankee. Director Billy Corben got one of the scandal’s central medical “professionals,” Anthony Bosch, to talk at length about what happened in colorful detail. To further illustrate the point that the grown men involved in the scandal acted like children, Corben used actual children for various historical re-enactments of the events. These kids ham it up, adding yet more comedic relief to Bosch’s storytelling of drugs and wild nights.

Read On: Film critic Brian Tallerico gave the movie a positive review at RogerEbert.com, praising the “stranger-than-fiction telling” and the use of Bosch as a comedic “charlatan.” The movie earned a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Relativity Media "Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer"

Sum Up: A 2011 film version of the children’s book series that Megan McDonald has written since the early 2000s. McDonald also co-wrote the screenplay for this movie. In “Not Bummer Summer,” two siblings try to cram thrills into a summer spent with their cool aunt, played by Heather Graham.

Read On: This got mostly bad reviews from adult critics, but one of the top Google Audience Reviews comes from a self-proclaimed kid, who earlier this year wrote, “i loved watching this movie as a kid now i’m 11 and i can’t watch it as much because it doesn’t come on as much so yeah love this movie.” Hopefully this child has access to Netflix and can watch it again.

