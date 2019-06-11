HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Dougal Waters via Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like a good book. But whether you’re a die-hard book lover or part of a casual book club, you don’t always want to dish out the money for a hard-cover copy of your next read.

Running out of space on your bookshelf is also a back-of-mind concern, as is cutting your purchase of paper goods. Even if you’re not looking to snag every single new book, there can still be long waitlists at the library for must-reads.

Fortunately for avid book readers, there are now many options for getting your hands on the newest releases or best-sellers. Enter Scribd, a bibliophile’s dream. This app provides unlimited access to books, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers every day — for less than the price of one book a month.

StackCommerce

With a subscription to Scribd, you can explore more than 1 million books, including new releases, best-sellers and classics. Scribd costs less per month than the price of a single paperback, so you can explore a wide array of topics without plunking down cash for each individual title.

You can view your Scribd library from any device — laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet — and catch up on your reading anytime, any place. Once you’ve become a regular user, Scribd will put together lists of personalized recommendations. You can also find new favorites by browsing expert-curated lists, then create your own virtual collections of great reads.

A six-month subscription to Scribd is usually $53.94, but right now it’s marked down to $35 (35% off). If you want to commit to a full year of Scribd, you can get it for $80 (25% off the $107 retail cost). Get cracking on your next read!