What's Hot

Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

Reason For Hoda Kotb's Absence On 'Today' Finally Explained

Chris Pine Finally Reveals What Harry Styles Said To Him During 'Spitgate' Debacle

Intel Agencies: No Sign Adversaries Behind 'Havana Syndrome'

Another Republican Lawmaker Trying To Ban Drag Shows Apparently Once Dressed In Drag

Pedro Pascal Is Adorably Shocked Sarah Michelle Gellar Posted About Him

The Republican War On LGBTQ People Has Gone Even Further

Sirhan Sirhan, Man Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy, Denied Parole By California Board

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They've Been Asked To Vacate Their U.K. Home

Long-Lost Ship Found In Lake Huron, Confirming Tragic Story

Ben Kweller Announces Death Of 16-Year-Old Son Dorian: 'We're In Complete Shock'

Frisbee Dog Drops Deuce On Basketball Court — And Crowd Goes Wild

PoliticsDonald TrumpCPACse cupp

CPAC Gets A Mocking New Moniker From Conservative Commentator S.E. Cupp

The CNN pundit predicted why the “once obligatory" Conservative Political Action Conference will go off in Maryland with “hardly a bang, more of a whimper."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp on Wednesday hit the annual Conservative Political Action Conference with a mocking new nickname: the “Donald Trump Family Variety Hour.”

Cupp broke down how the “once obligatory event” for national Republicans has been “corrupted and corroding” since Trump’s takeover of the GOP.

It would this week go off in Maryland with “hardly a bang, more of a whimper,” she predicted, noting the absence of high-profile Republicans and the scheduled attendance of Trump and his family members.

CPAC faces further turmoil as Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the conference, faces allegations he groped a Republican staffer, which he denies, noted Cupp.

But it’s the Trump element that has turned it into a “joke,” she said.

It’s how just “a vehicle for Trump and Trumpism and is no longer ... a stop on way to becoming president,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community