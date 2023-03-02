CPAC Gets A Mocking New Moniker From Conservative Commentator S.E. Cupp

Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp on Wednesday hit the annual Conservative Political Action Conference with a mocking new nickname: the “Donald Trump Family Variety Hour.”

Cupp broke down how the “once obligatory event” for national Republicans has been “corrupted and corroding” since Trump’s takeover of the GOP.

It would this week go off in Maryland with “hardly a bang, more of a whimper,” she predicted, noting the absence of high-profile Republicans and the scheduled attendance of Trump and his family members.

CPAC faces further turmoil as Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the conference, faces allegations he groped a Republican staffer, which he denies, noted Cupp.

But it’s the Trump element that has turned it into a “joke,” she said.

It’s how just “a vehicle for Trump and Trumpism and is no longer ... a stop on way to becoming president,” she added.

Watch the video here: