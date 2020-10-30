Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp on Thursday cautioned against writing off President Donald Trump’s chances in the 2020 election.
The “Unfiltered” host, a longtime critic of the president, said positive polling numbers for Democratic nominee Joe Biden were giving her “some alarming flashbacks” to the weeks before the 2016 election when most polls pointed to a decisive victory for Hillary Clinton.
“The specter of 2016 looms large, and I have an uneasy feeling about what may happen again,” said Cupp, who is voting for Biden this time around.
Check out Cupp’s comments here:
