Conservative Pundit Thinks Trump’s New Media Company Is Because Of Tucker Carlson

“Perhaps Trump is launching a new media company because, let’s face it, Tucker Carlson has usurped him in prominence and influence on Fox,” Cupp wrote on Twitter, promoting her “Unfiltered” segment on the same theme.

Advertisement

In Cupp’s monologue on CNN, the longtime Trump critic noted how the ex-president’s ability to attack enemies and court publicity has been “severely limited” since he was booted from social media platforms following his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

But there is good news for MAGA fans who’ve missed his “nasty mudslinging,” lies and lunacy, she sarcastically said, explaining how the social media part of the proposed Trump Media and Technology Group will allow him to “let it rip in the way he clearly misses.”