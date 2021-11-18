Cheney “for her courage” has been repeatedly attacked by Trump, members of her own party, ousted from her House leadership post and disavowed by her state’s GOP, noted the “Unfiltered” host.

Advertisement

“With the lemmings in the GOP eagerly following the president who lost the House, the Senate and White House in four years, Cheney has decided it isn’t worth comprising longstanding conservative principles, the integrity of democratic institutions, basic morality and human decency, the future of republic just to suck up to Trump some more and follow him into the abyss,” Cupp explained.

“You could say Cheney is putting country before party. You could say she’s honoring the oath she swore to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. You could say she is defending democracy,” she continued. “But if you’re Hannity ... she’s none of those things. No, you’d say she’s just up on her high horse.”

Hannity’s line of attack sought “to diminish the credibility of a woman who has continually stuck by her principles even as they’ve made her few friends, the left or the right,” said Cupp.

“But my question is, what’s so bad about being up on a high horse while, let’s face it, much of the party is down in the dirt, rolling around like pigs in Trump’s slop?” she asked. “This is the high horse to be on, the one defending democracy, not the one trying to break it.”

Advertisement

Cupp then flipped Hannity’s attack back on him.