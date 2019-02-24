CNN's S.E. Cupp Rips Media's 'Dumb' Headlines, Warns Trump Has 2020 'In The Bag'

CNN’s S.E. Cupp rebuked the media for jeopardizing the 2020 election with coverage of insignificant political dust-ups rather than focusing on substantive issues.

Ticking off headlines from a handful of mainstream sources, the anchor was baffled by reporting on Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) salad-eating habits and old footage of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) discussing breadlines.

“If I’m Donald Trump, I’m feeling pretty good about my chances,” Cupp said. “As long as the media keeps zeroing in on these dumb plot lines and as long as Democrats spend the next year talking about the things most Americans don’t prioritize, and as long as candidates sounds more like they’re running for president in 1950 Russia instead of 2019 America, Trump has got this one in the bag.”

She also took issue with the uproar over a video of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) squaring off with children who support the Green New Deal, calling it an example of “Dem-on-Dem crime” at the hands of liberals who posted the clip online.

The footage, released Friday by the Sunrise Movement, an environmental activism group, showed Feinstein talking down to the children in her San Francisco office after they asked for her endorsement of the deal.

Arguing that the full video wasn’t as damning as it seemed, Cupp warned that infighting could hurt the party as it heads toward 2020, suggesting that while it is undergoing ideological debate, it may prove a hinderance come Election Day.