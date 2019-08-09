Seagull Swallows An Entire Apple Pie, Becomes A Legend Among Birds

This is the seagull version of a true champion.
Viral footage shows the bird on the hood of a car as its fellow birds battle for scraps. Then, someone throws a small apple pie similar to the kind sold in convenience stores and at McDonald’s. Rather than share, the seagull swallows the entire pie:
It’s not known when or where the footage was shot.
But one thing is clear: That bird is a legend.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stylin' Seagulls