Seagull Swallows An Entire Apple Pie, Becomes A Legend Among Birds

One whole pie to go, please.

This is the seagull version of a true champion.

Viral footage shows the bird on the hood of a car as its fellow birds battle for scraps. Then, someone throws a small apple pie similar to the kind sold in convenience stores and at McDonald’s. Rather than share, the seagull swallows the entire pie:

It’s not known when or where the footage was shot. 

But one thing is clear: That bird is a legend. 

