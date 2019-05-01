Seagulls Photobomb Traffic Camera And Fly Away With Viral Fame

Some seagulls in London are getting a birds-eye view of viral fame after repeatedly perching in front of a traffic camera.

It started Monday when Transport for London Traffic News, a Twitter account that posts London traffic updates, tweeted a pic of a gull blocking the camera.

After the pic was retweeted more than 4.2 thousand times, the gull decided to make a return appearance the next day.

But CBS News notes that the gull’s popularity really took flight after the TfL Traffic News posted this 11-second video.

Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel..... pic.twitter.com/NxKVMqGca3 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 30, 2019

Another bird joined the “news team” and two feathered friends were nicknamed Graeme and Steve.

Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times. pic.twitter.com/lsIDhD8nL2 — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 1, 2019

Naturally, lots of puns and other jokes were flying around.

"Well, Dave, as you can see it's starting to busy up here. Best to wing it on an alternative route if you can." https://t.co/8Dt2jlm3Pz — Paul Bradbury (@CallMeUnclePaul) April 30, 2019

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES IT'S A FIFTY FOOT SEAGULL https://t.co/Yj5dRYYMYt — Robert Ramsay (@MothTwiceborn) April 30, 2019

Is he advising people not to take any left terns? — Steve Bread (@SteveBread) April 30, 2019

You're so gullible to take the A102 Blackwall Tunnel today. Make the right caw, and wing it over to the next bridge. https://t.co/hVuKOkeBgE — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) April 30, 2019