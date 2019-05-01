Seagulls Photobomb Traffic Camera And Fly Away With Viral Fame

Some seagulls in London are getting a birds-eye view of viral fame after repeatedly perching in front of a traffic camera.
It started Monday when Transport for London Traffic News, a Twitter account that posts London traffic updates, tweeted a pic of a gull blocking the camera.
After the pic was retweeted more than 4.2 thousand times, the gull decided to make a return appearance the next day.
But CBS News notes that the gull’s popularity really took flight after the TfL Traffic News posted this 11-second video.
Another bird joined the “news team” and two feathered friends were nicknamed Graeme and Steve.
Naturally, lots of puns and other jokes were flying around.
